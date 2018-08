Going through a tough time with your girl? Recently broken up? Doing long shifts? Travelling a lot for work? There are enough reasons why your sex life may be halted. And your dry spell in the sack is taking a toll on your body as well. Here is how its tampering with you.

Increase in anxiousness: Sex helps people blow off the stress. In fact, Scottish researchers found that people who do not have sex struggle to cope up with stressful situations like public speaking in comparison with those who are doing it at least once in two weeks. During sex, the brain releases chemicals like endorphins and oxytocin, that help you feel more at ease, the researchers said.

Risk of prostate cancer: Men who do not have sex have more chances of missing out on the prostate-protecting perks of it. A study presented to the American Urological Association found that men who were doing it regularly saw a 20 per cent decrease in their risk for prostate cancer. Reason? Frequent ejaculations remove harmful substances from the prostate gland.

Chances of catching cold and flu: Less sex also means less immune boosting benefits of it. Researchers at Wilkes-Barre University in Pennsylvania found that people who had sex once or twice a week boosted 30 per cent immunoglobulin A (IgA), in comparison with people who seldom had it. Note: IgA is your body’s first line of defense against different kinds of viruses.

Rising insecurities in relationship: Not having sex takes a toll on you mentally as well. You begin to miss the closeness, happiness and in fact insecurities begin to grow between the couples. Decreased levels of oxytocin, guilt and low self-esteem are some of the things that begin to creep up!

Risk of erectile dysfunction: It looks like use it or lose it kind of a situation. According to a study published in the American Journal of Medicine, men double their chances of an ED when they rarely have sex in comparison to the guys who do it once a week or more.

Image source: Shutterstock