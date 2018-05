Disclaimer: Content suitable only for 18+ years. Parental guidance required and advised. Please exit if below 18 years of age.

Let’s all get that sex is all about pleasure. It is all okay to be like perfect and rosy but honestly, men don’t care if your eyebrows are perfectly aligned or if you have tied your hair up in a flawless Deepika Padukone pony-tail or left it open like Aishwarya Rai‘s luscious curls.

We list out 6 such things that women think matter to men, but honestly, men don’t really care a damn about:

#1: Sweat

Ladies, get this straight- sweat is common. And what better fantasy than to wet the bed with sweat and oozing hotness! Men perfectly get that sweating is only natural and no, they don’t expect you to be fresh like fresh flowers!

#2: Smell of your vagina

Guys get this better! Logically, if your vagina does smell like a valley of roses, you may have all reasons to worry because that is unnatural! Body odour is highly sexy and a vagina is supposed to smell like one- exactly like a penis is supposed to smell like penis. Most men love the smell of vagina or don’t particularly detest it either.



#3: Waxed body

Now there can be men and women with an excess body hair and surely, they themselves may loathe it. But our analysis says that your man will not expect you to be like a hairless wax statue.

#4: Wetness

Although a lot of women find excess wetness or dryness as embarrassing, men don’t give two hoots about this one! When you’re having sex, you are actually focusing on other important things than actually analyse the amount of wetness there (o anywhere else!).

#5: Body assets

Oh we get that you want your guy to notice all your curves and how big your boobs are but, surprisingly, a quick research on the net proves otherwise. Apparently, all that a guy is thinking when you lie there naked is how he could grab them and not really about- ‘Oh they should have been bigger/ smaller!’

#6: The faces you make

Girls, get this clear- he himself is making such weird faces that he doesn’t mind yours! No, we are pretty serious here…

Image source: Shutterstock