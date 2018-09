Do you have to work on shifts and not getting enough time for being intimate with your significant other? You are not alone and quite a couple of women may be facing the same issue. You may live in the same house and yet not see each other on weekdays. Instead of cursing your boss for putting you on an odd shift, be little smart and find out a way to have sex despite not getting time to spend together. These tips may help you grab an opportunity to make love soon without having to take a day off from work.

Be intentional: You may want to enjoy the spontaneity of sexual encounters with your partner but that may not be hunky dory while working on different shifts. Hence, you may have to create opportunities of connecting with him and find out new ways of lighting the sexual spark. Send kinky messages to each other, leave sexy notes for each other, put lipstick on and kiss him, making sure he notices it once he wakes up, hunt for opportunities of getting cosy with him by shuffling things around, say experts. They highlight that even if you are not in the mood, use your mind to get into it. Let not dearth of time prevent you from getting the magical taste of a passionate love making.

Give priority to your marriage or relationship: We tend to forget our relationship out pf all the responsibilities and stress we have to deal with every day. However, in order to have a rocking sexual experience you will have to prioritise your marriage or relationship. Drop doing laundry for a day in order to be with him. Skipping yoga class twice a week for making out time to have sex is no fault at all. Try and go out together and spend some us time in the evening to savour a pleasing sex at night.

Your kids should know to give space: You must teach them that your marriage matters, and you will need some time for yourself and your partner. Keep them engaged on some board games or kid friendly videos and use that time to have it. Spend some time with your kids and then let them know you would like to have some private conversation with your partner. Ask them to paint something new and lock your bedroom. Finding out time isn’t that difficult. If there is a will there is a way.

Plan and schedule sex: Might sound little weird but scheduling sex is much better than not having it at all. You must be thinking about losing the charm of spontaneity? You got to be intentional when it is the only way to having it. Plan it out early and decide on when and which days you have sex during the week. In case if your sleep gets interrupted, plan the schedule in a way so that both of you can alternatively skip an hour’s sleep to have it.