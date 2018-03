Life has become easier with the advent of technology and social media. Distance has been reduced because now you can remain in contact with your loved ones every second, but the drawbacks of the increased use of social media aren’t unknown too. Talking about real, offline relationships, the effects of social media is more adverse than good. While you can’t deny that the use of social have made things easier and a little bit of social media PDA is actually good for the relationship, while excessive use of it can have devastating effects too. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat… you name it and there is a medium to connect with your loved ones in every possible way. And if you want to connect with new people to find dates etc, there are social media apps like Tinder, Happn etc.

However, as easy as social media has made it connect with people, is it to be blamed equally for major break-ups too? Is it the exposure to social media causing an increased number of people cheating on relationships? Why do men cheat? Do men and women cheat differently? We asked an expert psychiatrist and sexologist Dr Sanghanayak Meshram believes that social media has definitely made it easy to cheat. He says, ‘Things that were not so easy in the past and it has become ultra easy now. It is the same with cheating. With so many apps coming up every day, cheating has become a piece of cake.’

Indeed. According to a study done in the year 2014, more than half of the cheaters use social platforms to contact their lovers. The study found that about 51 percent used WhatsApp, Facebook, or Twitter to contact their lovers. Victoria Milan, which is a discreet social network that facilitates affairs, conducted the poll among a pool of 12,500 people in the US and Europe and concluded that social media impacts largely on cheating in relationships. You might want to know 10 signs of emotional cheating that you should be aware of. You must also know about the 3 different types of cheating that are as bad as sexual cheating.