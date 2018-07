Reportedly, in Hưng Yên, Vietnam may be charged for a starting a genital warts outbreak. For providing unlicensed medical treatment which caused infection in 103 children the nurse can be prosecuted. Genital warts can affect both men and women and can be painful. Human papillomavirus (HPV) can be the cause of it. If a man or a woman is sexually active, he/she is vulnerable to genital warts. Some types of HPV can cause cancer of the cervix and vulva and can be dangerous for women. Read on to know more…

They are small and will not always be visible to human eye and can be transmitted through sexual activity, including oral, vaginal, and anal sex. You can get one or a cluster of warts. In males, you can get genital warts on the penis, scrotum, groin, anus and thighs. In females, they may appear inside or outside the vagina and inside or outside the anus and women may feel itchy. They may also appear on lips, mouth and tongue of a person who has had oral sexual contact with the infected person. Strains of HPV result into genital warts that are different from the strains that cause warts on your hands or the other body parts.

Know how are at the risk of getting it

One may get HPV if he or she is sexually active. But genital warts are commonly seen in people who smoke, have weak immunity or the one who has a history of child abuse are at a risk of it.

Treatment: Genital warts can be treated with over-the-counter medication (OTC) or topical wart treatments. Your doctor may also prescribe a laser treatment, he may also cut warts or burn warts with electric currents or can freeze them.

Keep in mind

While having sex, to reduce your risk of contracting genital warts, use protection.

Maintain a good self-hygiene.

HPV vaccines can protect men and women from the common HPV strains which lead to genital warts. This vaccine can be taken by people up to the age group of 26 should be given before the person becomes sexually active.

The takeaway message: Don’t use OTC treatments which are meant for hand on your genital warts. Different strains of HPV lead to hands and genital warts so avoid self-medication. Do not try any home remedies without consulting your doctor. It may worsen your warts and can be harmful to you.

Image Source: Shutterstock