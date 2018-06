Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh are probably one of the most beautiful couples in the B-town. They keep giving us major #CoupleGoals and #FamilyGoals from time to time. They have many a time proved how a happy celebrity couple looks like.

Recently Genelia put up a really cute picture of the two and it is all you want to see to kill the mid-week blues. Take a look.

Never letting go.. #becauseitmakesmehappy #Missyou A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on Jun 11, 2018 at 8:55pm PDT

The caption makes me want to get married right now? What about you? This is not the first time Genelia has made us go aww with her posts. She had also recently posted a mucical.ly video where she was seen doing a duet on Bollywood’s famous love song, ‘Pehli nazar me…’ with her hubby Retiesh Deshmukh. Take a look.

Yet another duet musical.ly video by this amazing couple.

Another romantic birthday post she made for the love of her life that you don’t want to miss.

This cute post when she was missing the most important person in her life…

Don’t these post make you fall in love, get married and have babies like right now?