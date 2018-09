The herpes simplex virus which can be called as HSV (an infection) can lead to herpes. It is one of the most common sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and can be transferred from person to person as it is contagious. You can develop herpes simplex infections if you have a weak immune system or have other sexually transmitted diseases.

You may exhibit symptoms like blistering sores, pain while urinating, fever, itching, loss of appetite, fatigue and headaches. Furthermore, it can also affect your eyes and cause herpes keratitis which can lead to eye pain and discharge. Your doctor may give you medications to help you to tackle it. You will also be advised to maintain a good personal hygiene, to avoid physical contact with other people and refrain from having sexual intercourse. Along with these precautions just opt for the following natural solutions which will help you to deal with your herpes symptoms.