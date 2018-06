Sex is a big deal for a lot of people. But when you want to put out that it is the most ‘sacred’ action ever, here are things that guys won’t tell you. He is just as nervous, tensed and over-whelmed as you are, but for reasons that are obvious sex is ‘responsibility’ that men generally initiate. Our millennials may choose to differ on this but here are 3 sure-shot things that the guy is thinking while it is the first time for him!

He has googled how ‘it actually happens’: So we would believe that men generally know about it all, because, yes they’ve googled all about it beforehand. When you’re in love, chances are that you have already imagined getting to bed and also imagined the person performing the act but no, this is THE time. So the guy has tried knowing the flow, what happens, what it feels like, beforehand! Read: Try these 3 intimate sex positions when you want to feel REALLY intimate Boob size: They’re tensed yet immersed, okay? No guy under the sun ever goes like, the boobs are small or big because trust me, it doesn’t matter.



And if this is one thing that your guy complains about, he’s being a dick so please just stop right away! He wants to go in deeper and better but doesn’t know how you’ll take it: Trust us on this, every guy wants to satisfy his girl. That moment when the girl is groaning or orgasming is like a dream come true. So the guy wants to go deeper and try stuff but doesn’t want you to feel that’s all that he’s aiming for! Hence, while he’s in you- don’t say things like ‘can you go again or deeper.’ Read: First time sex? 3 sex positions for amateurs

