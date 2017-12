Very few women can be all bold and naughty in bed. Most of them have some reservations, whether it’s their bodies or some new tricks and positions. In fact, did you know women are apprehensive about initiating sex too for several legit reasons? If you find sex awkward or are self-conscious here are tips from real women to shed your inhibitions.

“I began by tying a blindfold around his eyes. That way I can let him touch areas he wants to and even I can do a few tricks that he’s suggested or I have read over the internet. When I got used to the tricks I removed the blindfold. Both ways, he had a lot of fun and his appreciation built up more confidence,” says Shruti.

Blindfolds are great even if you are not trying anything kinky and if it helps and your partner is comfortable, you can give it a go!

“I have certain concern areas in my body and that makes me very conscious during sex. I used to avoid getting intimate with a hot guy because I feared he would be turned off looking at my body. But then one of my partners made me feel good about my entire body and that’s how I shed my inhibitions,” says Akansha. Yes, men can definitely play a role in making a shy woman more confident in bed.

“I used to be conscious about my weight, especially my tummy. I was letting this one thing spoil my sex life because it kept making me feel off all the time. So I started exercising a bit. Once I became fit, all my consciousness was gone and I was ready to be a sex siren,” says Divya.

Ideally, one shouldn’t worry about one’s weight or size because it usually doesn’t matter between the sheets unless it is affecting your stamina or interfering with your pleasure. But, many women are concerned about their appearance. If you are too, then we suggest that you do something about it rather than allowing your sex life to take a beating.

“I am usually shy about trying new things or positions in bed. So I request if my partner can make the room completely dark. Once we’ve done it a few times and I know the posture or trick well, I am OK with the lights on,” says Prachi.

“I practice the moves in front of the mirror when I am alone. I always feel awkward making any expression or bending my body in a certain way or trying the teasing tricks. If I haven’t tried a trick in front of the mirror I won’t do it in real during the act. This really helps and I recommend it to everyone,” says Vijaya. If you are like her, you might want to read about things your man doesn’t care about during sex (and neither should you).

Having a positive body image can help go a long way in making you feel more comfortable and confident in bed and also feel attractive. Find out how your body image can affect your sex life.

