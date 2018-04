For most couples, sex after marriage becomes boring and routine. The magic missing, the oomph factor totally lost. This is a reason why many sexperts believe that to break the monotony in sex and revamp your sex life it is necessary to sex outside your bedroom – in the kitchen, on the couch, in the bathroom – these are some of the common places inside your house that are considered best places to have sex in a secure surrounding and still calls for some adventure. Here are places other than your bedroom where you can have sex.

But postpartum, sex flies out of the window, instantly. First, you are in no mood to do it, second, your body repels in almost every possible way to stop itself from having sex, neither your partner’s tender touch nor his loving words can get you there. Even if you force yourself to just comply with your partner’s demands you might not enjoy the act. Here is a guide on how to get her in mood postpartum.

Hormonal upheavals that continue postpartum might make it difficult for you to get an arousal and be in sync with your partner when it comes to sex. This is why it is necessary to make sure that when you finally decide to do it, you do it the right way so it doesn’t get to become bothersome. Remember postpartum your body changes in many ways – you might not get aroused the same way you did during your pre-pregnancy days, suffer from vaginal dryness or your pregnancy scars (the episiotomy or the c-section incision) might come in the way.

This is why starting sex postpartum should be done cautiously. One way to do it is to ditch the bed and do it in the bathtub. Well, there are reasons: doing it in the bathtub will ensure that you are lubricated enough naturally and don’t have to worry about vaginal dryness. Yes, you heard it right. Vaginal dryness can be the biggest dampener for postpartum sex. So doing in the bathtub can make things easier – it helps in easier penetration and less pain during the action. Here are few ways to combat vaginal dryness naturally.

However, if you don’t have a bathtub you can still do it in the shower for better lubrication and start your sex life afresh.

Image source: Shutterstock