Women, are you frightened and feeling uncomfortable due to the pimples around your vagina? Don’t fret anymore. Though it is not a serious condition it can rob your peace. So, we explain to you the factors that can cause vaginal pimples and how to treat them. Here’s why you get pimples on your vagina

You may get vaginal pimples due to contact dermatitis (a red, itchy rash caused by direct contact with a substance or an allergic reaction) which can be sensitivity to bubble bath, soaps which contain chemicals, tampons or sanitary pads. Skin irritation due to vaginal discharge, perspiration, folliculitis (inflammation of the hair follicles due to shaving), cysts (which result due to blockage of the skin glands and skin tags (soft pendulous growth on the genital area) can also lead to pimples. Furthermore, sexually transmitted diseases can also be one of the causes, if a lady has unprotected sex with an individual who is suffering from any infection, the occurrence of pimples can be an early sign and can be harmful if one does not seek treatment on time. One of the STIs Human Papillomavirus (HPV) can cause pimples. Genital Herpes is the other common STI due to which a woman can get a pimple on the vulva.

Avoid popping the vaginal pimples can they can cause infection. Seek immediate medical attention and let your doctor determine the underlying cause and treat it. Instead of self-medication, consult a doctor who will prescribe topical or oral medications. 5 reasons you get bumps on your vagina

Tips to prevent vaginal pimples

• Keep your vagina clean and dry: Use a clean towel to wipe your vagina.

• Don’t scratch: If you get pimples on or around your vagina avoiding scratching which can lead to an infection.

• Use cotton underwear: Cotton can absorb moisture and will help you to keep the area dry.

• Using the lavender oil can be helpful as it has antiseptic properties which will heal your pimples. But make sure that you wash your vagina before applying lavender oil.

• Use condom while having an intercourse. It can prevent the transmission of STIs and in turn, can also prevent vaginal pimples.

• Avoid showering or bathing with hot water.

• Though you must love your bubble bath you will have to give it a miss if you notice vaginal pimples.

• Epsom salt has antibacterial and antifungal properties so mix it with water and take a bath.

