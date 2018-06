International Men’s Health Week 2018 is from June 11 to June 17

There are a million questions that men have in their minds when it comes to male fertility and sperm count. But they hardly ask or seek answers for the same. Unlike issues of female fertility that is talked about, things about male fertility are always hushed up. But it doesn’t mean that men have no questions about the same. To make things easy we spoke to Dr Rohit Joshi, Urologist, Chairman and Director for Aarna Super specialty hospital, Ahmedabad and asked him the most obvious questions every man has on his mind. Here are the answers:

1. Does age really affect the sperm count?

Yes, it does. Of the other things, sperm count declines with age. An older man is less potent and will take longer to impregnate a woman. Once a man crosses 40 years of age the quality of his sperm is on a steady decline. This does not mean that an older man cannot father a child but his chances are greatly reduced due to the deterioration of his sperm quality. The concentration of abnormally shaped sperm increases in older men.

2. Can smoking have any effect on sperm count?

Smoking does have deleterious effects both quantitatively and qualitatively on the sperm. People who smoke have been able to successfully begat children, but when you are not able to have children one of the culprits could be tobacco. Scientists have found that smoking increases your chances of infertility by 30 percent. It also depends on how many cigarettes you smoke in a day.

3. Cell phones and laptops affect sperm count and fertility?

The heat and electromagnetic waves emitted by both cell phones and laptops have been found to affect the sperm quality. Many men are inclined to keep their cell phones in their trouser pockets close to the pelvic area and this could be damaging your sperm as your phone is constantly sending out and receiving electromagnetic signals. The heat from keeping your laptop on your lap for long durations has been known to cause DNA damage to the sperm. So, the best way to reduce the damage is by keeping the laptop in a table and not your lap, also avoid keeping cell phones in your trouser pocket.

4. Stress declines sperm quality. Hot tubs are relaxing and help to reduce stress, don’t they improve sperm quality?

Heat is damaging to the sperm. Soaking in a hot tub means exposing your sperm to high heat conditions and even if it relaxes and calms your body, it might not be doing any good to your sperm.

5. Are boxers better than briefs to keep your sperms healthy?

As long as your testes have air to breath and remain cool, briefs are fine. Men who wear briefs are not likely to become infertile. Even though boxers are ideal and provide great cooling and air circulation to the testes. There is no compulsion that you have to switch over to boxers to keep your virility. Read to know if your underwear can make you infertile.

6. Can cycling cause male infertility?

In fact, cycling keeps the testes cool with the movement of the legs fanning the pelvic area. There is not much restriction or pressure caused by the bicycle seat to the testes and hence the sperm are safe on a cycle. Cycling is better than driving an automobile and sitting in a seat which tends to generate heat.

7. Is alcohol in moderation fine or does it affect the sperms?

Occasionally, drinking alcohol is fine but drinking regularly in moderation can harm your sperm quality. Alcohol, when consumed regularly even in small quantities, begins to affect the shape of the sperms. For pregnancy to take place there is a requirement for a certain minimum percentage of normally formed sperm. So limit your alcohol to occasions.

8. Can abstinence improve sperm quality?

No, this is a myth. The more sperms you release the better the quality of your sperms. In fact, it has been found that infrequent sex can cause infertility. Ejaculating regularly can keep your sperm healthy and improve sperm motility. Sperm motility is the movement and swimming capability of the sperm. Sperm that can move fast and well are more likely to reach the female egg and fertilise it. So, continue to have sex regularly and ejaculate to keep your sperm quality optimum.

9. Some studies suggest that body weight doesn’t affect fertility, is it true?

As much as you would like for that to be true but your weight does hamper fertility. Obese people have a hormonal imbalance. When you are carrying around excess weight it produces higher levels of estrogen (the female hormone) and your testosterone (male hormone) levels are reduced. This is probably the reasons why very fat men have some feminine characteristics. The reduced levels of testosterone mean that less sperm is produced by the testes. On the other hand being too thin or underweight is also not good for fertility and could lead to a hormonal imbalance and reduce testosterone production. Men who are excessively thin have a high probability of being infertile too.

Image source: Shutterstock