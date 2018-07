Sex is a biological need for any human being. As time passes by, sexual health becomes a matter of concern. Satisfying yourself and putting the needs of your partner above yours is becomes important. However, ageing is said to play a culprit for sexual health.

That is why, we ask a sexologist about 3 ways to maintain a healthy sexual life, once you cross the 40’s age mark. Dr Deepak K Jumani, professor and sexual health physician attached to JJ Group of Hospitals, Grand Hospital and Mumbai Police Hospital says, ‘Being romantic always is the key. Sex is a bigger need than a mere want. As one ages, there seems to be a greater need for an emotional connect with your spouse/partner.’

Control your Metabolic Syndrome: This is one of the most important secrets to always take care of. Metabolic syndrome is said to cause sexual dysfunction in men and women. According to a study published in US, 'Sexual dysfunction is one of the comorbidities, with an extremely high prevalence, which will only increase as the population ages. Strong associations are seen between male sexual dysfunction and central obesity, poor glycemic control, hyperlipidemia, as well as hypertension.

Avoid Smoking and other substance of Abuse: If you are a smoker, stop smoking immediately! Why? Because its scientifically proven that any kind of substance abuse, especially smoking can clog the blood vessels to the penis as it does clog the arteries in your heart.

3. Be Monogamous: Monogamy is a socially acceptable concept in the society. According to Dr Jumani, ‘All those who are polygamous have guilt, fear and shame for themselves and these are very difficult to cope with. This majorly affects one’s sexual health.’

