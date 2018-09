A break up is certainly not easy to handle, especially if your ex is a co-worker and you have to see her or him every day at work. While the concept of office romance may sound really cool in terms of relationship, working through a break up with colleague may not be that good an experience. However, if you are wise and know the tricks, nothing would seem a tough job. Here is how you need to handle a break up with your partner who is a colleague.

Do not mess it up for mutual friends: Whosoever may be at fault, when you are going through a break up, it is you and your partner who are and should be directly affected, not your mutual friends. Hence, try and maintain a healthy environment for them. They may not want to lose either of you because of your break up. Allow them to be free and easy with both you and your ex. You are no more in kindergarten and it is your workplace.

Give your ex the space and time: Different people have their own different ways of reacting to a break up. while some go through the five stages of grief, some can easily overcome the situation. all that everyone needs to pass by the awkwardness are space and time. If your ex is a colleague, it is obvious that you both will end in meeting up at workplace. However, that should not bother the space and time that your ex may need to go through the break up phase.

Cut the drama at workplace: You may have had a heart-breaking time letting your ex go but remember it is important for you to maintain the workplace ethics. Try and avoid unnecessary drama there. In case you two have earlier had lunch together or had gone out for mini breaks at the same time, all these need to stop now. It is useless to hold on to something that is over and attract unnecessary attention from others.

Try and move on with someone out of your work circle: This is essentially important in case you plan to move on quick. Avoid dating another colleague as that may create a lot of complications and end up in messing up your new date. It is always wise to stay away from known circles especially when your ex is still a part of that same circle. Stop being lazy and make that extra effort to find yourself a great date, but out of your known circle this time. This will also reduce chances of getting into a rebound relationship, suggest experts.