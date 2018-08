The ones which infest your genital areas are known as pubic lice also known as crabs which are small insects. Lice can cause intense itching and they feed on human blood. The pubic lice which can spread through sexual contact live on pubic hair and they are smaller than the body and head lice. They are commonly seen amongst people who have sexually transmitted infections.

You may get pubic lice if you have a sexual intercourse with the person having it. Also, it can be transmitted from the blankets, towels or clothing of a person who has it. If you have pubic lice you may exhibit symptoms like itching in the affected area, you will be irritated and fatigued. Pubic lice are seen in adults and can hamper their quality of life due to which they can find it difficult to carry out their daily chores.

If you also have pubic lice, just consult your specialist immediately who will prescribe you some over-the-counter medications and a shampoo which can help you to tackle the problem. Similarly, along with the medications, these home remedies can also be helpful.

You can use peppermint oil: According to a study, peppermint oil is loaded with phenols, ketones which can help you to get rid of your pubic lice. It can also eliminate dandruff and dryness in addition to pubic lice. Since the peppermint oil provides a cooling effect the pubic lice cannot survive. Add this wonderful oil to your bubble bath and keep the lice at bay.

You can use tea tree oil: It contains anti-fungal and antiseptic properties which can kill the lice. According to a study, tea tree oil can help you to get rid of lice and also prevent its infestation. Furthermore, it can also soothe your skin due to its antiseptic properties. Just dilute the tea tree oil with water and apply it on the affected area.

You can use vinegar: It has antibacterial and antifungal properties which can help you to effectively eliminate the pubic lice. Mix vinegar and water equally and apply it on the affected area and bid adieu to your pubic lice.

You can use lemon juice: It is acidic in nature and can help you to tackle pubic lice. Mix the lemon juice with sugar, salt and honey and apply the paste on the affected area.

The takeaway message: Don’t go overboard while applying these ingredients. If any burning sensation occurs discontinue its application. Make sure that you wash your clothes and linens in hot water and use disinfectant. Trim your pubic hair from time to time and keep the area clean. Avoid having sexual intercourse if you have pubic lice as your partner may also get affected.

Image Source: Shutterstock