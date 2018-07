Men, we know this can seem to be a bit embarrassing but if you are suffering from erectile dysfunction there is no reason why you should not get cosy and intimate with your partner. But first, know that erectile dysfunction should not come in the way of your love. Sexual intercourse might play a crucial role in helping your relationship grow but it isn’t everything your partner wants out of you. Bonding goes beyond sexual encounters and one needs more compassion and cuddles to feel secure in a relationship. So, if you are suffering from ED don’t brood over it and suffer in sexual frustration alone. Talk to your partner and find ways to help each other get close and romantic. In fact, you will be amazed that how well you both can connect by exploring other ways of lovemaking. Here are few health conditions that can lead to ED.

And yes, men please stop thinking that your partner will judge you for your performance in bed, it could also work the other way just when you open up and talk about your condition she might be more forthcoming and help you enjoy your togetherness. So, tell her what you are going through and there are ways in which you can still get closer despite ED. Here is what happens to you when you suffer from ED.

Here are few things that you can do to enjoy intimacy despite ED:

Engage in foreplay: Men usually undermine the importance of foreplay. But we suggest to try and master this art. This not only helps you to give your partner the kind of warmth and touch that she yearns for (women need foreplay to get excited before the act) but also help you both bond better. During foreplay both partners get to know how each one’s body react to touch and tingles. If you are having medications for ED probably foreplay can help you get a better erection and might just help in having a wild night after all.

Try mutual masturbation: There are various ways to orgasm (other than penetrative sex) and mutual masturbation is one of them. This could be little different from foreplay. Here both the partners explore the erogenous zones of each other simultaneously. But this gives heightened satisfaction and better orgasm than foreplay.

Explore the power of kisses: It is okay if you aren’t able to have penetrative sex. Don’t forget that a kiss and peck is more powerful than actual action. If ED is bothering you be with your partner, wrap yourselves in a blanket and kiss. You will be amazed at how satisfying this could be.

Hug and smile: Yup, when you are tired of showering all those kisses, hug each other, hug light, hug tight, snuggle and smile. There cannot be anything more beautiful in this world than exchanging hugs and smile in a cosy night under the blanket.

Maintain eye contact: Yes, look at each other. Do it more often. This is a way to give assurance to your partner that ED or whatever nothing can make you part ways ever.

