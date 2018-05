Any kind of sexual dysfunctions or problems can be quite frustrating. Whether it is for men who ejaculate soon (premature ejaculation(PE)) or those with an erectile dysfunction(ED) where in the erection doesn’t stay for long enough to penetrate. PE could be a problem for men with problems of erection. Hence treating an ED should be a priority. Here are 3 exercises by Dr Deepak K Jumani, professor and sexual health physician attached to JJ Group of Hospitals, Grand Hospital and Mumbai Police Hospital to treat ED and PE using simple exercises

1) Vajroli Mudra

This is one of the most widely performed asanas for ED and PE. All you have to do is sit in Padmasana or lotus position. Place your hands on your knees, close your eyes and focus on your breathing pattern. Tug in your abdomen, hold your breath and try to hold it for a count of 5. With time, gradually increase the count to 10, 15 seconds etc. Repeat this for 10 times.

‘This will help in improving the holding capacity as well boosting blood flow to the genitals.’ The mudra is known to stimulate the flow of energy to sexual organs and to cure premature ejaculation. This mudra, is an easy to perform one!

2) Hold On

One of the easiest and most convenient exercise is holding one’s urine. ‘I tell my patients that whenever they go to urinate, they should try and hold their urine for 3 seconds before releasing it. Again hold for 3 seconds. This increases their holding capacity.’

Close your eyes and sit in lotus position/ padmasana . Inhale completely and bend your head to fix the chin in the Chin lock position . While holding your breath, contract and relax the anal sphincter five times. This pose is known to improve sexual health and curing PE. It increases the blood flow to the penile vasculature. Furthermore, it is known to help in constipation, rectum diseases to name a few.

