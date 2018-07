Carrots are a powerhouse of nutrients they are rich in antioxidants, essential nutrients like vitamin E and beta-carotene. For long carrots have been linked with eye health. Experts and layman swear that regular consumption of carrots can help to boost eye health and improve vision. But carrots have an effect on men’s overall health too. Here are few ways in which regular consumption of carrot can help men.

It can increase sperm count and improve sperm health: Since they are rich in antioxidants, vitamin E and beta-carotene it helps to prevent sperm damage and boost sperm health. The nutrients in carrot help to increase sperm count and also maintain sperm health in men. Studies suggest that men who eat carrots regularly are able to produce more sperms and they are of better quality. These sperms have better mobility (ability to swim faster) and help in conception too. Eating carrots can also improve sperm count too. Here is how sesame seeds can help to improve sperm count.

It helps to treat erectile dysfunction: As a man ages, he experiences ED in one way or the other, though the severity of the condition might differ from one man to the other. Usually, low potassium level and reduced level of Vitamin E are associated with the advent of erectile dysfunction. Also, constriction of blood vessels that hamper the smooth circulation of blood can also be one of the reasons behind this condition. A diet rich in potassium and vitamin E can help to fight symptoms of ED. Carrots contain a good amount of potassium and Vitamin E and can help to supplement your diet with the essential mineral and vitamin thereby reducing the effects of ED. Antioxidants in carrots also slow down the aging process and thus help in age-related erectile dysfunction. Here are 10 health conditions that can lead to ED.

It keeps the prostate gland healthy: Some studies have shown that men with prostate cancer have low levels of vitamin A. So many experts suggest that men who consume sufficient amount of vitamin A and antioxidants during their younger days have less probability of getting prostate cancer. So, consumption of carrots can help. So, men make sure that you munch on carrots and add them generously in your salads.

It improves overall health functions: Carrots are rich in fiber and aid in the easy movement of bowel thus helping to prevent constipation. The antioxidants and vitamins in carrot may give a glow to the skin and encourages premature ageing. Yes, men, you can look younger if you munch on carrots regularly These nutrients also decelerate ageing process and can make men look younger than their actual age.

Image source: Shutterstock