Erectile dysfunction can be frustrating is to say the least. It can get as exasperating for a man as you can think. Inability to get some action in bed can make him weary and irksome outside the bedroom too. It can even make one unproductive and irritable to the core. No man will ever admit that it is his inability to get an erection that is making him irritable but know that these are some side-effects of suffering from ED. And men who suffer from ED often suffer in silence. Many of them keep it a secret even from their partners, which at times lead to sexual tension and eventually make the relationship dwindle and die a natural death. Needless to say, sex is often a crucial factor in keeping relationships alive. So, for men who suffer from ED and don’t reach out for help, their relationships suffer and rot for no actual fault of theirs. It is only necessary in such cases to reach out for help to save the relationship and lead a healthy sexual life. Here are 10 health conditions that can lead to erectile dysfunction.

Now, ED is a tricky condition to deal its causes can range from physiological troubles to the psychological well-being of the man. Men can suffer from various degrees of ED – mild, moderate to severe. In severe cases of ED where a man is unable to get an erection despite the triggers and an urge to fulfil his sexual needs medication and other adjunct therapy might become necessary. Here is everything you need to know about how ED is treated.

However, for men who suffer from mild or moderate forms of ED, some kind of home remedies or even lifestyle changes like – losing weight, controlling blood sugar levels, stress and limiting dependency of vices like smoking and alcohol can help. In terms of diet, including certain foods like beetroots, watermelons, pomegranate is beneficial as they dilate the blood vessels and improve blood circulation down there. Better blood circulation in the area helps a man to get better erections that last longer too. Here are other ways to last longer in bed.

There are various kinds of effective home remedies one can opt for, however, applying essential oils is also thought to be of help. In fact, going by certain texts there are documented evidence that Chinese remedies and also ancient Hindu science preached the use of essential oils to treat impotence or ED.

How can mogra or jasmine oil help?

Even though the modern day science doesn’t have too much of an evidence that mogra or jasmine oil can be beneficial in treating ED, however, some texts suggest that the oil has some magical powers to help men reach satisfaction in bed. The remedy suggested is to massage the male organ with a mix of jasmine and asafoetida just before intercourse to get better erections. In fact, the oil needed should be prepared well in advance. To use this oil it is necessary to mix a good amount of jasmine oil with asafoetida and leave it for a few days. Next, this concoction should be used by the man before having intercourse. The ancient Hindu texts suggest that this remedy was helpful for Arabic kings to fight impotence. Modern medical texts also support this claim though not lot has been studied about mogra or jasmine in context of erectile dysfunction in the recent past.

Will this help?

While we don’t have any concrete data to say it will help, but massaging the organ will emulate the benefits of masturbation or even foreplay. It is reported in various cases that foreplay and masturbation can be triggers for arousal in men when ED is in the mild form. It cannot work for severe cases of ED. So, if it is stress or just performance anxiety which is stopping you from attaining your full potential in bed you can try this remedy. However, to be on the safer side try massaging the oil once lightly and see if you develop any unwanted symptoms like rashes, redness etc. If not you can probably try this oil remedy. But the other concern will always be if your partner will be compatible to the oil or not. So, be vigilant. If your partner complains about any discomforts due to this oil stop the act immediately. No matter what the situation or your desires are. Here is how a glass of spinach juice can help in treating erectile dysfunction.

If this remedy doesn’t help, talk to your doctor or an Ayurvedic expert so ED doesn’t become a dampener in bed or a road-blocker in your romantic life.

Reference:

Shah, J. (2002). Erectile dysfunction through the ages. BJU international, 90(4), 433-441.