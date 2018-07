For men who suffer from severe erectile dysfunction medications and other curative measures might become a necessity. However, for people who are suffering from mild or moderate erectile dysfunction where they get an erection when aroused but lose it mid-way other less invasive and non-medicated methods might help. But know when a man suffers from ED there must be another underlying condition that leads to the same, like constriction of the arteries of the heart that leads to restricted blood flow to the organ thereby making a man lose erection mid-way or other health crisis. To treat erectile dysfunction it is necessary to first treat the underlying condition.

However, if ED is mild or moderate probably being aroused in a particular way can help a man get an erection have smooth intercourse. There are some reported cases where foreplay and masturbation helped men to gain an erection. But keep in mind these cannot be permanent solutions. Sometimes when a man is low and unable to get an erection, foreplay can act as a trigger, especially if the partner knows how to arouse the man and is well-versed with his erogenous zones. Many times this helps and the man can enjoy wonderful sex with his partner.

When it comes to masturbation, many men think too much of it can dwindle their sex drive. But it is not true. Sometimes masturbation can help a man get a better erection and enjoy intercourse. In fact, many couples engage in mutual masturbation which helps to get an erection by arousing a man.

What not to do?

Foreplay and masturbation can act as triggers for arousal but they are not a solution to treat ED. So, if every time a man needs to resort to these techniques to be aroused to get an erection despite having the desires it could mean that the problem is escalating and it needs medical attention. Sometimes, foreplay and masturbation can help to get an arousal but it shouldn’t be a regular affair. If a man has to depend on these techniques to get an erection and it is not a part of lovemaking alone then know that the problem needs attention.

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is common in men as they age and can be treated symptomatically. It’s a complex condition because there are many contributing factors, including blood flow, nerve function, hormones, and more. An estimated 50 per cent of men in their 50s have mild to moderate ED, according to the University of Wisconsin-Madison. However, in the resent times it is seen that even young men suffer from this condition a lot. Sometimes foreplay and masturbation cannot help a man get an erection.

So, if you’re experiencing any degree of ED and these sweet nothing between you and your partner is not helping you, you should talk to your doctor or urologist. There are several steps you can take to treat ED, not all of which involve taking medicines.

Image source: Shutterstock