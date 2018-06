There is no doubt that erectile dysfunction for a man is a really embarrassing problem. Many men try to hide this problem from their partner and suffer in silence. Inability to perform in bed has a psychological effect on them and also disturbs their inter-personal relationships. But men, listen up, there are lots that can be done to improve your situation before you end up taking pills to rectify the problem. There are a host of home remedies that you can try out. Most of these remedies work wonders to treat erectile dysfunction and usually have no side-effects. Read to know if men suffering from erectile dysfunction can impregnate their wives.

But first things first. Know that erectile dysfunction doesn’t happen just out of the blue. It isn’t like you were all well and having a great session in bed one night and the next time you gear up for some action you just fail to perform. In fact, erectile dysfunction happens slowly and gradually. Here are 10 health conditions that can lead to erectile dysfunction.

As a man ages, his chances of suffering from this condition also increases and ED is touted as an old man’s disease. But before it sets in, your body sends you too many signals, which you definitely ignore, to make you aware that all might not be well down there. If you didn’t know this then let us tell you that your performance in bed is directly proportional to your heart health. Yes, you heard it right, so it isn’t the penis that is suffering which needs attention but your heart. Here is what happens to your penis when you are suffering from erectile dysfunction.

Cardiovascular problems in men set the stage for erectile dysfunction. Cardiovascular problems like hypertension, high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases constrict the blood vessels throughout the entire body and it does the same with the minute blood vessels and capillaries in the penis too. This restricts blood flow to the major organs of the body including the penis. Lack of proper blood supply to the penile area makes it difficult for a man to achieve an erection during intercourse. So, the first step towards treating ED is to take care of heart health. Here are 10 ways to take care of your heart.

If you are under medications, then it is better to talk to your doctor about your problem and get some prescribed pills for the same. This is because pills prescribed to treat cardiovascular problems can help to some extent to rectify problems with erection. Most of these medications help to dilate the blood vessels and improve circulation this makes the blood vessels in the penis dilated and improves blood flow down there, hence improving erection. However, your diet can also help to a large extent to improve erections and keep erectile dysfunction at bay. Here are some myths about erectile dysfunction that you should stop believing in.

Foods that are rich in flavonoids and nitrates go a long way in providing protection against cardiovascular disease. Dietary flavonoids and nitrates can supplement nitric oxide which helps to improve circulation and lower blood pressure. Recent studies suggest that the combination of flavonoids and nitrates can enhance nitric oxide production in the stomach. Now, one food that is rich in nitrates is spinach. When consumed the nitrates is converted into nitric oxide which has a positive effect on the blood vessels. Nitric oxide helps the blood vessels to dilate and improve circulation – in all the major organs including the penis. This helps to boost heart health and fight erectile dysfunction too.

We know that not everyone likes to hog on spinach like Popeye the sailor man so we suggest that have a glass of spinach juice to reap its benefits. However, if you are under medication then ask your doctor how much spinach can be too much for you. Going overboard even with good foods is not advisable. So, have a discussion with your doctor before you get started with the same.

