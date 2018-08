You may have trouble initiating or enjoying sexual situations if you have a low sex drive or libido. Sex will not be pleasurable anymore. A low libido can make you feel tired, anxious and stressed. You can bring that romantic spark back into the bedroom by doing these little things which can help you to have fun in bed tonight. So, if you wish to increase your libido? Do these following things which will help you to get back into action.

Strengthen your relationship: Yes! This is important. Low sex drive can be due to the problems in a relationship. You will not get in the right mood if you feel that your partner has hurt you or there are any issues which need to be sorted. So, get it done right away talk to your partner and think of a solution. Once, you resolve the issues it can be helpful to you to increase your libido.

Green tea can do wonders: It contains chemicals that increase energy and endurance and it is a natural libido booster. It is loaded with caffeine which can help women to boost their libido.

Bubble bath can be helpful: If you wish to increase your sex drive opt for a bubble bath and also lit candles of your choice.

A steamy vacation is what you need: Go on a vacation. Chose a romantic destination and this will help you to bond better. your partner and you should make a point to go on a mini vacation from time to time. This will help to keep your intimacy intact and you will be able to spend some quality time away from the hustle and bustle of the city life.

Increase your physical contact with your partner: When you are passing by, kiss or hug your partner. Grab every opportunity you get. Tell your partner how important he/she is for you. Make them feel wanted. Increase the amount of physical contact with your partner.

Massage each other: You can use essential oils like sandalwood, cinnamon and so on which are considered as libido boosters. Before getting into action, try this formula, it can be helpful to your partner and you to take your romance to a newer height.

List down your worries: You can write about things which worry you and work on it. Get rid of these worries which interfere with your sex life and this will help you to increase your libido and enjoy your sex life again.

If you want to get your libido and life, back on track, act now.

