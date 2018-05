Disclaimer: Content suitable only for 18+ years. Parental guidance required and advised. Please exit if below 18 years of age.

A lot of people believe that sex is better for people who are lean or have a figure which is on the thinner side. However, this is a rumour that you could ever come across! Obese people can have the same amount of fun like others- this is what Dr Sanjay Kumawat, Consultant Psychiatrist and Sexologist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund has to say on this!

There are several different ways by which increased weight could change or impact your sex life. But these changes are different for men and for women.

Men: A lot of times, people assume that those men who are obese cannot have a fulfilling sex. A lot of studies about Sexual Dysfunction also conclude that obesity could lead to a dissatisfying sex life. Men may suffer from Erectile Dysfunction(ED) when they carry too much weight. Such men may suffer from Anxiety and poor sexual performance. Many obese men may also suffer from ‘Buried Penis Syndrome’ – a condition where the Penis is buried beneath the folds of the skin due to a fat belly.’

Women: ‘Many researches have shown that women with a higher Body Mass Index (BMI) are likely to suffer from sexual dysfunctions. This could largely be due to poor circulation in the genital area. Difficulty in sex may lead to decreased sexual satisfaction and poor body image.’

This is not to say that just because some studies say sexual dysfunctions are linked with obesity, every obese person may end up with insatiable sex, it just means that controlling your weight could be ‘good’ for your sexual health. However, obesity is not a risk factor for sexual dysfunction. But, if you are overweight and experiencing a lack of performance in sex, consulting your doctor is advisable.

So, does Sex Help You Lose Weight?

After all, making love can be a vigorous physical activity. And since it is all about having a pleasurable experience, why wouldn’t you want to have sex in order to lose weight?

‘While a healthy sex can be good for you, it may not help with weight loss as much as you’d like to. The number of calories you burn during sex will vary depending on the length and intensity of your session. But most estimates suggest that you burn roughly 85-100 calories during intercourse. People of all shapes and sizes can engage in sexual activity and sexual intercourse.’

Always make sure that the sex position that you opt for is also pleasurable and equally comfortable for your partner.

