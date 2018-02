If you are in a relationship with a kind of guy who has an awesome sauce friends group and loves spending a lot of time with them, you’re in for a whole lot work and understanding. Especially if you are someone who isn’t as social as him. You definitely can’t ask him to let go his friends or ignore them, you will only call for more arguments and fights. You’ll have to smarter in this case and handle the situation very carefully. Absolutely not asking you to make compromises and adjustments all the time, but if you find yourself in such a situation, girl, here are ways I believe you can find out a balance in your relationship.

1. Figure out what you want: I believe there is nothing more important than your happiness. Be absolutely clear about what you want and are you okay with having such a social person in your life. If you think you will never be okay with him ignoring you for your friends and you are not up for any compromise, it is time you think seriously about continuing the relationship. A stitch in time saves nine.

2. Communicate: If you think you want to stay, give it your best and find out a balance. You have to address this issue first. Talk it out and let him know that his life is overly influenced by his friends and it is about time that he realises that you have become an important person in his life too.

3. Let him set his priorities: Once you have communicated your issues to him and have asked him to realise his responsibilities towards you, wait and see what he does. Don’t keep complaining and watch him for some time. Don’t rush on to things and give some space.

4. Make friends with his friends: Yes! What is better than joining their group and being a part of them. Unless you think you will absolutely not gel with them, give it try.

5. You get busy too: When you see he is with his boys, you catch up on some hobbies or do something you love. Let him realise your worth and let him miss you. Nagging and complaining will be of no help.