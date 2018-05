Attraction is a broad concept. While many people find a thin, lean, curvy person to be sexy, others may find someone on a healthier side to be hotter! Few others will believe its all about ‘proportions’! People who are generally thin are commonly believed to be less attractive since, we believe that ‘the bigger the better’. So we ask Dr Kedar Tilwe, Consultant Psychiatrist, Sexologist, Department Of Mental Health And Behavioural Sciences, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi to bust 3 sex-myths about having sex with someone who is thin!

‘‘Sex life’ is a very broad term. However, it is quite possible for thin people to have a healthy and fulfilling sex life. Undernourishment can lead to physical weakness; which can have bearing on a persons ability to have sex,’ said Dr Tilwe.

Here are top 3 myths busted about having sex with someone thin:

#1: You are more sexually alluring if you are lean.

Fact: ‘Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder’. Attractiveness depends on your ability to have a ‘desire’ for your partner and the desire to have sex yourself. So one specific size is not essential.

#2: Having Sex with thin people can hurt.

Fact: Having sex is a dynamic process and usually you learn and adopt a technique that will be comfortable and easy for both you and your partner. Well, there are tons and tons of sex positions that could suit you!

#3: Thin people have lesser sex drive.

Fact: No, No, no! Nobody can decide sex drive and the urge for you. It is so because it varies from person to person and can also vary over time; it is not dependent on your body mass index exclusively! And none of this is related to your body size but it is purely a matter of your perception about sex.

