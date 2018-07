Okay, you are over your postpartum wait period of six weeks and if your child has settled to a sleep routine by now (which I seriously doubt) probably you both are looking to have some action in bed. First, things first, don’t rush to have sex. Remember, your girl is still recovering from the stress and strains of childbirth. Even though the advice doled out by the hospital is to refrain from having sex for the first six weeks postpartum some women might take months to get in the mood. Here are six facts about sex after pregnancy that you should know.

So, the thumb rule of having sex after pregnancy is not to rush into things as it can be a killjoy and also affect your relationship. So we say, take things slow. But once you both are in the mood and want to make the most of your couple time don’t be reckless. Don’t forget to get the condom. Yes, you still need a condom unless you are ready for another baby in no time. Here are six things to consider while planning a second baby.

Many people give condom a miss while having sex during pregnancy because the woman has still not got her periods. And so they assume that a pregnancy might not be imminent. But that is not the case; there have been reported cases where the woman got pregnant even before she got her periods after childbirth. Here are reasons why you should use a condom while having sex:

Your woman might still be ovulating even if she doesn’t get her periods, unprotected sex can increase the chances of another pregnancy.

A woman’s body needs at least six months to recuperate till it is ready for another baby and you really don’t want to risk it over here. A pregnancy too soon can be detrimental to both the mother and baby.

The protected slime of the condom could work as a lubricant for the woman who might be suffering from vaginal dryness due to low estrogen levels after childbirth. However, the condom could do just the opposite for many so ask your woman if she is comfortable or uses a specialised lubricant.

