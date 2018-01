Female condoms are undoubtedly less popular than their male counterparts. Many women don’t even prefer to use one because it seems to be challenging to wear it correctly. The female condom unlike the male condom is slightly large and has a ring at the end. It needs to be pushed inward through the vagina while the ring creates the open end of the condom. Once worn the condom aligns itself along the walls of the vagina preventing the sperms from entering the cervix during intercourse. However, female condoms don’t have many takers, but if you wish to use one just to experience how it feels keep these things in mind while using it:

Never wear a female condom if your man is already wearing one. You don’t need two condoms to ensure safety and prevent unwanted pregnancy. Instead, if you wear both of them together simultaneously it increases fiction and up the chances of condom tear. Also, it might get stuck together and cause one to slip. Here is why you should never wear a male and female condom together. A female condom can be worn for eight hours prior to intercourse. Probably if you are using it for the first time, you can wear it and wait for a while till you feel comfortable. Here is how to wear a female condom. A female condom can be used during pregnancy and menstruation too, in case you are planning to have sex, though not sure how comfortable you will be inserting it into the vagina during that time. Here is what you need to know about sex during periods. It can be used for prevention of STDs during anal sex too. When it comes to preventing unwanted pregnancy the efficacy of female condoms is around 75 to 80 percent as opposed to the male condoms which promise 98 percent of protection. Just like the male condom you should never reuse the female condom and discard it after use. You can use an oil-based or water-based lubricant while using a female condom. But make sure you don’t go overboard with it as that can lead to a condom tear. You can use a female condom even if you are using birth control pills, as a female condom also ensures protection from STDs. In case of a condom tear mid-way, ensure that you take out the condom, clean yourself and take an emergency contraceptive to avoid consequences of unwanted pregnancy. It is very rare that you suffer from a female condom allergy as they are usually made up of nitrile, a synthetic rubber that is protective against diseases and a great alternative for people with latex allergies.

Image source: Shutterstock