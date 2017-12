The standard condoms fit a lot of men but there are those that don’t fit because the size is either too large or too small. And since having an imperfect fit can result in breakage and spillage, it is important to make sure that your man is wearing just the right fit. Here’s how to tell if your guy is wearing the wrong condom size.

The condom is too tight

A tight condom will not only make your partner feel uncomfortable but also make it difficult for him to sustain an erection or hit the climax. While it can be difficult to feel and say if the condom is overly constrained, you can pick on a few clues. Try rolling down the condom on your partner’s penis to find out if it is too snug. You may also notice a line on the penis like the one you find on your hair when you wear a tight rubber band. The line can be a definite sign that the condom is too tight. Also, ask your partner if he can feel an uncomfortable squeeze after rolling on the condom. This will be able to tell you if the condom he is wearing is too tight. These fail-proof ways will ensure you have great sex even with a condom.

The condom is too loose

If the condom is too loose, you risk sliding it down, which beats the entire purpose of your man wearing a condom. It can be difficult for you to feel and understand if your man’s package is too loose. However, you can find out whether the condom is too tight just by looking at it. Observe your partner when he is putting it on. The condom should roll down the shaft securely. If the condom starts slipping around when he is putting it on, it could be a sign that he needs to switch to a one which fits him perfectly. Here’s how to find a condom that fits the penis perfectly.

Image source: Shutterstock Images