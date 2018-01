To have sex or not is your choice but sometimes the fear of having sex can prevent you from having sex. Many people suffer from this phobia of having sex also known as genophobia or sex phobia. I am really scared of the idea of having sex because I believe that it would be more pain than pleasure. I am so afraid of the idea of having penetrative sex that I have never gone beyond foreplay. However, I also believe that being scared of penetrative sex has also got a lot to do with what people around me have told me about sex and the things I get to hear from all around. Here’s a confession from a virgin about why I never want to have sex.

1. Pain, pain and more pain: People say that sex is pleasurable but many people, mostly women have also told me that it is very painful too. Sometimes women even shout in pain and even bleed.

2. Less pleasurable for women: I have even heard that it’s only foreplay that women find pleasure in and they really can’t orgasm by penetrative sex. Then what’s the point of taking so much pain?

3. The shape, size, colour of your vagina changes: Some people even say how does it matter? It petrifies me to even think of having my vagina look loose and dark.

4. Not having sex in the whole life is unhealthy: People also say that if I don’t ever have sex in my entire life I will remain unhealthy all my life. This not only increases the pressure but takes away all the pleasure from the whole idea of having sex.

5. HIV and other STDs: Nobody wants an STD but when I get to hear that it is really difficult to trace the symptoms of STD or know whether the person you’re going to have sex with is free from any such diseases it induces so much fear in me that it is next to impossible for me to have sex.

6. The stigma attached to not having sex: People make me feel guilty about not having sex.

7. Great looking vagina: The need to have hairless and perfect looking vagina makes me worried whether I am good enough? I lose all my confidence even before foreplay.