You may suffer from Chlamydia due to bacteria named Chlamydia trachomatis and it easily spreads through contact, oral, vaginal and anal sex. Chlamydia can permanently damage your reproductive system and women may find it difficult to conceive. You may get it if you don’t use protection. Women may exhibit symptom like burning sensations while urinating, they may bleed after intercourse, they may experience vaginal discharge and abdominal pain.

Moreover, it can also cause lower back pain, nausea, fever, vomiting and sore throat. While men may show symptoms like testicular pain and swelling, eye inflammation, cloudy discharge from the penis and rectal pain.

Risk factors: Every sexually active person can contract it. Furthermore, according to a study, women might be at a risk of Chlamydia due to certain vaginal bacteria.

So, your doctor will prescribe you antibiotics if you are suffering from Chlamydia. Make sure that you avoid having sexual intercourse until you get back on track. Also, just try out these natural ways to get rid of Chlamydia.