When it comes to sex during pregnancy women are very anxious and have a number of questions. In fact, while having sex the couples become very concerned with the safety of the little one present in the womb that they avoid having sex. Well, don’t be so worried! Your baby is perfectly safe in your womb.

The baby in the uterus remains surrounded by amniotic fluid which protects it from any shock effects. However, the uterus is above the vagina thus penetration doesn’t reach there. If the sex is normal then there is no risk for the baby. You may experience some mild contractions during orgasms but they are generally harmless. And there are few healthy sex positions which can be enjoyed by the couple without fear of any medical complications.

Spooning

This is a very safe sex position to enjoy during pregnancy without any worries. For spooning you need to lie on your sides, like two spoons kept in the drawer. Let your partner curls up behind you, and you can wrap your legs around the outside of his legs. This opens up your legs for some foreplay before actual penetration. Add pillows below your knee.

Cowgirl Style

During pregnancy, the classic woman on top position proves to be most comfortable. In this position, your partner should lie down on the bed, and you straddle him. You can control the speed, depth and angle of penetration during sex.

Side-by-side missionary position

In this position both the partners face each other. The man can slip his legs over the woman and penetrate from an angle. However, the guy should be a bit lower than the woman to facilitate penetration. The woman can place her top leg over his hip and the bottom one against his leg as a variation to this position.