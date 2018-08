Do you feel disconnected from your partner? Is there a lack of communication or trust? Do you find it difficult to spend some quality time with your better half? Do you feel that there is no love in your relationship? The chances are of you getting trapped in a loveless marriage. Keeping the romance alive after marriage

Many couples go through bad patch and often find it difficult to reconcile. So, if you are one of those who is also facing similar situations which are listed down. Then, it is time to think and work on your relationship. 21 WRONG reasons for getting married!

You don’t feel close to your partner anymore: do you feel like your partner is busy with his work? Is there a distance between your partner and you due to some issues like an argument regarding finances or so on? Hence, you feel that you aren’t been loved. You think of a different life.

Other things become your priority: Instead of your partner, other things in your life like kids, in-laws and your work become your priority. There is a lack of communication with your partner.

There is no communication at all: Do you fight often? Do you fail to communicate with your partner on a regular basis? Are you distancing yourself from your partner due to stress? So, this is one of the signs that you are not making any move to improve your relationship with your partner.

Even though you may have sex, you won't feel good: sex can just become chore. Though, you may have sex but it will just be a physical release and not lovemaking. There is no intimacy. You can't share anything with your partner.

You don't care or feel that your partner doesn't: You don't ask your partner whether he/she has had her food? You don't inquire about your partner's health while you are on your office trip. You don't how your partner is feeling then beware! This can be one of the most important signs. So, just beware!

Your partner doesn't value your efforts: Are you trying your best to rekindle your relationship? Did you try to sort things out with your partner but he/she is not responding? Is your partner ignoring you or does she/she avoids talking about the issues which are taking toll on your relationship? Do you feel dejected? That's a red flag.

