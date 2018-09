When you see someone running away from commitment, you might find it to be rather difficult to identify. Because on the outside, it seems someone is busy or not ‘ready’ in a sense, but in actuality these are signs to spot someone who is being a commitment phoebe. Firstly, such people have no issues owning properties or materials- like they love their car or would pursue really hard to buy a house; however they cannot stick to a person or commit to a person in any relationship. If your beloved has the below given signs, make sure you take them as indicators:

Your texts don’t seem to match: After a hard days work, everybody would want to give a detailed account to their spouse or partner. When you explain things in detail and get replies like ‘Okay’ or ‘hmm’ or ‘k’, understand that they are emotionally unavailable. Use of modifiers: This one is tricky. When you ask somebody what they are up to, and all they can say is ‘I will try’, ‘probably’, ‘I might’. Simply put, they won’t tell you they will meet you by 6, instead they will say, “I will probably meet you around 6.” No talks about relationships: These people are generally clueless about their relationship status, in most cases. They may have undefined relationships and will mostly never talk about relationships. Your general discussions about ‘future relationship plans’ might seem very unnecessary to them at the moment. They plan things according to their convenience: Somebody with commitment phobia generally put themselves before anyone. So all your dates, place of meeting or even casual meets will be decided by them- at a time that they are comfortable. They keep reminding you that they are ‘casual’ in general: These are people who feel extremely worried or scared when it comes to relationship. So they constantly remind you by statements like, “I’m not ready for a relationship now,” or “I like to keep things casual,” etc.