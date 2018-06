Every relationship has a pace of blooming. While it is true that arguing with your loved one is the last thing on any person’s mind, it is also equally true that fights are an indication that the person cares. No, we aren’t propagating that you pick a sword and head to fight with your Mr or Miss Perfect. But we are talking about those small tiffs that almost every person in a stable and sane relationship will know about. These are disagreements that clearly indicate some concerns.

But they’re disturbing, right? So we ask a relationship expert about how do we try to deal with them. Are they legit and most importantly, why a sudden dip in these discussions-turned-arguments may mean a downward spiral in your relationship!

Dr Pallavi Aravind Joshi, Consultant Psychiatrist, Columbia Asia Hospital, Whitefield says, ‘Communication won’t take place if a person considers relationship is dead. We love to communicate with the person we like- as it helps in better bonding. But when a person considers that the relationship is a burden, he/she will unconsciously try to avoid the talk as there is no thrill or excitement. Many people feel they get bored while talking when a relationship is dysfunctional and there is a feeling that the other person may not understand even if you explain.’

Simply put, a sudden decrease in your hour-long calls or seemingly abrupt communication could suggest the relationship is over- at least for one of the two partners.

Some other signs to show that your relationship is hitting the low is:

– Disinterest in each other’s routine and likings.

-Giving importance to other people more than the partner

-Disrespecting each other for petty differences

-Lack of concern and care which is expected from a partner

-Inability to forecast a future together.

When you stop fighting in a relationship because you’re FED UP, it is all over, here’s why:

‘True many a times, as we fight when we feel there is a scope to explain from our side and the explanation is essential as we value other partner’s thought process, but as the relationship reaches a break-point, repetitive patterns of insensitivity and critical matters get tiring to both partners,’ explained Dr Joshi.

Majority of the times, topics of fights are common and triggers are known, but when the expected changes don’t occur in the behaviour of both partners, the relationship progressively becomes dysfunctional, as there is hardly anything left to explain after repeated heated discussions and charm of relationship gets lost. A sudden sense of helplessness results in people feeling that there is no point in explaining as the other party is beyond understanding, so not only fights but overall communication gets lessened.

But also remember that the points may not always indicate an end of the relationship but a newly-grown maturity. ‘Few times, either of the partners take a mature stand after understanding the psychodynamics of the other

partner and prefer not to fight over many dwelling issues but still values the other partner, in that case, the relationship remains still healthy,’ added Dr Joshi.

