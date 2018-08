If a man has difficulty getting or maintaining an erection it is called as Erectile dysfunction (ED). Men from all the age groups can get affected by this condition. Peyronie’s disease is a form of ED which can result in a bent penis that can cause a painful erection. So, men who are suffering from Peyronie’s disease may find it difficult to have an intercourse. Furthermore, it can also cause discomfort and anxiety. Men may suffer from this condition due to trauma to the penis like bending or hitting in an accident, athletic activity or while having sex which can lead to the bleeding buildup of scar tissue.

You may exhibit symptoms slowly or they can also be visible overnight. Those who suffer from Peyronie’s disease may develop scar tissue elsewhere in the body – hand or foot. You may feel excruciating pain and your penis might shorten. Your doctor may prescribe you medications. There are nonsurgical options available like shock wave therapy to help you to tackle the problem.

Here are few steps to help you to get rid of ED-related Peyronie’s disease

• You should quit smoking

• You should cut down on alcohol

• You should exercise regularly

• You can apply castor oil on your penis: The oil liquefies and softens the hard tissues if it is applied to the scar tissue and the plaque spots. However, the result may vary from person to person. So, massage some castor oil on the affected area and wrap the area with a cotton bandage. If any itching or a burning sensation occurs just discontinue its application.

• You can have carnitine-rich foods: According to a study, people with Peyronie’s disease who had 1 g of acetyl-L-carnitine (a form of carnitine) their penile curvature and plaque size reduced. You can get carnitine from milk and fish.