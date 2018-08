Infections or chronic skin conditions can lead to balanitis. You may suffer from it due to inadequate cleansing and too much cleansing. An overgrowth of either bacteria or yeast can put you at the risk of balanitis. Irritation, inflammation, not rinsing the soap thoroughly from your penis, using scented soap or lotions on your penis or using soap which can dry out your skin of the penis can cause balanitis. It can also be a side-effect of laxatives, sleeping pills and painkillers. Furthermore, other reasons like uncontrolled diabetes and sexually transmitted infections like syphilis and gonorrhoea can also cause balanitis.

The symptoms of balanitis can be redness of the foreskin, discharge, tightened foreskin and pain in the genital area. Your doctor might prescribe you an anti-itching cream and medication to get rid of it. Also, see to it that you stop using scented soaps and other products if you are suffering from balanitis. Here are a few home remedies to help you to deal with balanitis.