When it comes to your sexual drive, weather and body temperature play an intricate role. In fact, studies have shown that weather has an obvious influence on our sex drive. Nothing new, isn’t it? If it is hot and humid, you will naturally not feel an urge to get intimate with your partner. Again, on a little cooler day you might just want to cuddle and warm up to your partner. It has been observed that if the temperature is above 27 degrees Celcius, it can cause sweat and dampen your sexual drive. On the other hand, temperature as cold as 5 degrees Celcius can make your body too cold to get intimate. Let us find out what kind of weather triggers your sex drive and can promise you a great sexual performance.

Summer brings in a better sex drive than winter: This might sound little weird, considering the scorching summers in India. However, it has been scientifically proven that your sex drive stimulates in summer, all thanks to your hormones. Melanocyte Stimulating Hormone (MSH), the one that is responsible for triggering sex drive in women is secreted more in bright sunlight and heat. Also, the feel-good neurotransmitter called serotonin in both men and women is produced more during spring and summer, thereby enhancing your sex drive.

Sex drive drops in winter: Due to less intensity of sunlight and reduced production of serotonin, the hormone promoting sex drive, you may experience a drop in your sexual urge during winters. Serotonin gets replaced by melatonin that impedes your sex drive. Also, the darkened aura of winter is a downer for sex. You may feel too lazy to get charged up for a rocking sexual experience.

Monsoon, the best time to have it all: Monsoons are the best for a great sexual experience. It is a wet season accompanied by the thrills of thunder and lightning, the perfect mood to turn on your sexual desire. With the soft breeze around and cooling droplets of rain, your body gets the need for intimacy and that’s where lies the spark. The combination of fire and water has always created magic and no wonder, rains outside and passion within your bodies generate that magical heat that can drown you in the long-lasting pleasure of a great sexual performance.