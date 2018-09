September has been a historic month for India with the Supreme Court decriminalising sex between consenting adults of the same gender. It has been a huge win for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender (LGBT) community after long years of claiming their rights in the country. While we are trying to give them free space for their sexuality, they still face a lot of discrimination and violence. Being aware of the facts about anything makes us more accepting. Here are few myths about bisexuality that need to get busted.

There is nothing called bisexuality: You may be living in a different world if you believe in the myth that bisexuality does not exist. It, in fact is a real, valid thing, say experts. It is not a made-up concept, or a label being slapped on certain people just because it is a rare form of sexuality. According to a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), bisexuality is a kind of sexual attraction with about 7% of people in the world identified with this kind.

Bisexuals do not always end up gay: It is not true that all bisexuals are gay. However, we do generally assume them to be so. There can be two reasons for this. First, an individual who identifies as gay or lesbian may have first come out as bisexual, say experts. This mostly happens when these individuals may have discovered their attraction to the same gender despite living under the pressure of compulsory heterosexuality. Second, it takes time for these individuals to be sure about whether they are gay or not and until they are certain they feel more comfortable coming out as bisexual. However, that does not mean all bisexuals are gay. Hence, it is wise to not judge a bisexual to be gay or lesbian.

They are half-half: This is the worst possible myth that we have about bisexuality. Bisexuals are not half gay and half straight in any way. They are 100% bisexual which means they have 100% attraction for both men and women. No sexuality can be half-half as we presume it to be for bisexuals and they too are no exception.

A person is automatically bisexual if he has hooked up with the same gender: What does that even mean? If a girl kisses another girl, how can we possibly assume that she is automatically bisexual? While there’s no valid explanation to this theory, it is exactly what we tend to assume and that is foolish. Sexuality for some may become a puzzle and it may take time for an individual to figure out. In case if the individual actively tries to sort out their feelings towards others, that does not automatically indicate that the person is a bisexual.

Bisexuals are more prone to cheating their partners: Anyone from any sexuality can cheat on their partners. A person’s sexuality has got nothing to do with his or her likeliness to cheating in a relation. A bisexual does care for their partners in the same way a heterosexual does and can cheat on the partners the way the latter does.