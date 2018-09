Marriage is definitely a big deal as it is a matter of lifetime. It is pretty different from a fling or a casual date or even a relationship. The social tag does matter, at least in our country and once you get married, you get loaded with chains of responsibilities, pros and cons, ifs and buts. Hence, it is important to be careful when you make a move in choosing your life partner and trust me, finding out one is a tedious job, my friend. While there are plenty of matrimonial sites and apps that seem to help you, it all depends on yourself to make the right choice for your life. Somebody rightly said that if women want to have a great career, they will have to choose the right life partner. Hence, gear up all eligible spinsters out there, be wise and learn to make the best decision of your life. Here are few tips to help you in your life partner hunting.

Let not your fear take this decision: It will be a matter of foolishness if you pick your life partner based out of some fear. It could be fear of being alone or fear of societal or family pressure. But you should remember that it is you who have to spend an entire life with this man or woman and you cannot select him or her based out of anything apart from what you think right for yourself. It is better to remain alone than getting tied up to the wrong person out of fear.

Think twice before you jump into a commitment: Marriage inevitably means a lot of commitment and effort. Hence, it is important for you to first decide if the other person is worth the commitment for the lifetime. Do not get tempted to give all commitment in haste just because you have a fiery connection with him or her. Everything seems great initially and you cannot know a person well as enough to lead your life with within just few days of dating.

Lust should not be your guide: Marriage is far beyond only physical relationship and sex. Hence, it is absolutely not wise to choose your life partner based on lust or sexual attraction that you feel for him or her. Just because you two share a great time in bed does not mean you excuse bad behaviour and shortcomings. Spending an entire life together needs much more than just sex. Remember again, it is not a fling or a one-night-stand. You got to look out for qualities in your partner that can lead to a good partnership, so much so that it lasts for a lifetime.