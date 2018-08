Unfortunately, awkward things have a tendency to pop up in between intimate moments and that can spoil your mood for sex drastically! However, there are few things you should be aware of beforehand to make your makeout session memorable. Here we list a few common awkward moments that may transpire between you and your bae on bed. So, be careful.

Passing your gum

While kissing your partner don’t pass your gum into her mouth. There is nothing sexy about it! It might leave him or her feel disgusted or eerie. So don’t go for sharing, spit it out before kissing your bae.

Getting distracted

It is absolutely fine to have random thoughts. But while making out if you start thinking about that funny joke which your friend told you last evening, it can be a major turn off. The other person might think that you have lost all interest in him/her and may get offended. So try to keep your mind focussed and on the job at hand.

Leaving your partner gasping for air

Go easy and try to make your partner feel at ease. The person is surely not there for a WWE match! Your partner is there to unwind or fulfill her desires, not play Dangal, of course!

Burrrr…p…

This again can be a big turn-off. Who does that? You don’t have to let your special one know what you had for lunch. This is a part of the etiquette. So, it is advisable to avoid intimacy just after a meal, to be on the safer side.

Sneezing while kissing

If you decide to be romantic then please don’t sneeze. It is really embarrassing! So if you are suffering from cold, then a simple dry peck on the cheek, and that could generate heat. Kissing passionately can be unhygienic, which could leave you in bad shape.

