Sex toys carry a lot of bacteria if not cleaned properly and that’s why you shouldn’t leave them unattended. Sex toys come with a detailed, manual about how they are to be washed. Make sure, you (literally) play safe!

Complaining



Nobody wants to know, ‘Oh the blow job was bad!’ or ‘You should work more on your figure‘. Not only is it hurtful for the person but also means that they’re probably never going to try new things with you- EVER. There is a time and way of saying for everything, but discussing where they went wrong analytically in bed is a complete NO.

Remember: Being critical is different from offering feedback.