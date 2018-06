Disclaimer: Content suitable only for 18+ years. Parental guidance required and advised. Please exit if below 18 years of age.

To arouse your partner the right way, you should go an extra mile by leaving no stone unturned before you take your romance to a newer height. For a powerful action between the sheets strike the chord. Below are the most 4 amazing ways to sex tease your partner and enjoy that big O.

Playful caresses: Ahhh! This can be romantic! Look into her lips. Play with her, tease her, touch her lips with your fingers. Pull her closer to you affectionately. Kiss her neck and ears and whisper about your favourite moments. Touch her lovingly and she will surely crave for more.

The great chase: To make her go weak on her knees make sure you are gentle with her. Take it slowly. Let her speak about taking the night ahead. When she is in your arms, touch her gently and make her feel comfortable. That lip lock will help you a lot. A passionate kiss can work wonders. Compliment her and make her go crazy for you!

Ice cubes: Try to be innovative! Yes! Don’t fear to experiment. Use ice cubes and place them on her skin and the erogenous spots. Observe her expressions. Don’t miss her lips! She will surely enjoy and the sex will be more passionate. Blindfold her: Be creative, introduce new ways to make your partner go crazy for you! You can kiss, touch your partner gently and feed her. Go for a passionate kiss. Too much fun! Right?

