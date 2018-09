Who doesn’t want to have pleasurable sex? Almost nobody under the sun would want to be dry, not while you are amidst any action. However, a common problem that couples face is lack of lubrication and that can be quite distressing for anybody. But worry not, nature is the answer for all your worries. No matter the quality of your sexual life, there are high chances that you would want to enhance the lubrication. Not only to ease the pain, but also to increase sensitivity and arousal. Here are 3 things that could help you:

Coconut oil: This wonder oil is an answer for all your woes. Various studies have proven that coconut oil is a safe and effective as a lubricant. Its moisturizing properties make it an effective lube as well as allows long-lasting intercourse. Moreover, coconut oil is great for clitoral stimulation and vulvar massage. So, go have fun! Omega 3 Fatty Acids: This one is a natural wonder, to say the least. Omega 3 fatty acids have numerous health benefits, lubrication is one of them. It can be consumed in the form of supplements like Krill oil or you could even have it in your diet. Good sources of omega 3 fatty acids include salmon, tuna, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds etc. Aloe Vera gel: Oh we cannot stop emphasizing on how aloe vera is a magical plant. What you already may have known is that aloe vera can do wonders for your skin, but what you may have missed altogether is that it is a great lube. Aloe is known to be incredibly gentle in your skin and it’s absolutely safe to use around your vagina. However, make sure it is a 100 per cent pure aloe vera gel and contains no artificial ingredients.

The slimy-slippery gel is safe to use on condoms too since it doesn’t contain any oils or properties that can break down latex.