Foreplay is often looked upon by men as wasted time. In fact, foreplay is a prerequisite for her to enjoy a mind-blowing orgasm. While most men now do understand this, here are 3 unexplored areas of a woman’s body that you should totally play around with, that will bamboozle her senses!

Hips



Give the usual butt-spanking a break and go for some hip-holding fun! Hold her hips gently while she is walking, standing or lying on you. Feel her curves and let her know that you love her figure. Remember, to not make her conscious but sliding through her silhouette! Navel



Let her know how you feel the urge to slide down her cleavage and end on her navel. The belly button is a pit stop between breasts and genitals and what better way than to play with it! Run down your hands, lat your fingers do the larger runs around the button. Give some nice massaging or lick her navels. She is sure to fall for you! Another thing you can surely do is, softly kiss her on her lips while rubbing your hands all over her midriff. Back



Yes, we know you already know about how sensitive a woman’s back is and all that, but you should really tap on the right zones. Let her carelessly lie down on her stomach while you gently start kissing her nape, gliding down right till her hips. Don’t forget to give her some bite marks if she likes. Remember to keep it gentle and not rough.

