We all have seen our fair share of relationships till date. While we are awesome on some days, things seem to be falling apart the other. And we all wish that the former stays forever. But sadly, they don’t. And to make amends during the time you are fighting, you don’t have to constantly shower your love with chocolates, flowers, and love songs. Well, they do count for sure! But there are some lot more simpler ways to love more and fight less. We’ve got the list for you…

Keep reminding him/her about how happy you are with them: Well, isn’t that very simple! Learn from Bollywood and use those heartfelt sentences that get the actresses all crazy about the heroes. Leave them a note if you like to surprise your partner when they come back home in the evening. According to a study published in the journal Emotion, this will strengthen your relationship in the long run as well.

Talk, not text: You do switch off your phone when you go to the movies, right? So why not when you’re with your partner? Don’t want to listen to us? Well, read this then. A study published in the journal Psychology of Popular Media Culture reported that 64 per cent of couples experienced “technoference”, meaning interruption due to technology that affected their relationship.

Shake a leg together: You won’t find more intimate ways to get along with you partner than shaking a leg on their favourite song. And if you don’t know a thing about dancing, then here’s good news for you. A study published in Scientific American showed that just dancing to the beat with your partner can bring you closer together, both physically and emotionally.

Binge-watch something: As we said earlier, don’t make elaborate plans all the time! Switch on the tv and binge-watch your partner’s or your favourite TV series together. This is help you both reach new levels of intimacy, a study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships established. The cute cuddles are added bonus!