For a woman who is pregnant, exercising could be very tiresome. There will be days when she wouldn’t be able to get up at all, owing to the fatigue, or there may be other days when she is extremely energetic. That is why this phase is known as the most difficult one in a woman’s life.

Her body undergoes huge number of changes- both on the outside as well as inside. These changes create different challenges for her- physically and emotionally too. Therefore, most doctors recommend that pregnant women must practise yoga in their pregnancy.

“Practising yoga during pregnancy is an intricate physical, psychological, emotional and intellectual homework done by a woman to answer the challenges faced by her. These challenges are revealed by the state of happiness and stress while yoga is a dexterity to calm down the mind,” said Dr Meghana Jetty Reddy, Consultant, OBG, Columbia Asia Hospital, Whitefield. “Prenatal yoga helps you in slowing down to connect with your baby and the transformation you are experiencing. One can always enjoy the many benefits of yoga even if you or a beginner in yoga or an experienced practitioner,” she added.

Benefits of yoga: