Women are subjected to a lot of judgement especially for their looks. Similarly, when it comes to their own body image, a lot of women house misconceptions. A healthy body and mind can undoubtedly boost fertility but it cannot reverse the age of ovaries and semen. For both- men and women, age is a crucial component for fertility. Dr Rajalaxmi Walavalkar , Consultant, IVF and Reproductive Surgery, Cocoon Fertility busts one common myth for us!

‘Most women come to us with a feeling that if they exercise regularly, their age won’t affect their fertility. But that’s not true. Age is the single most important factor affecting your fertility and your chances of having a child. Women are born with eggs.’ said Dr Walavalkar.

‘As she ages, the eggs will age too- thereby, diminishing the quantity and quality. Moreover, once she ages, her chances of getting pregnant decreases,’ she explained. Age is not something we can control. But if you want a baby or another baby, and you’re in a relationship, you can have a conversation with your partner sooner rather than later.

‘A man’s age also affects the chance of conception, the time taken to impregnate a woman, risk of miscarriage and the overall health of the child. Also, the risk of miscarriage, and complications in pregnancy and childbirth increase with age,’ explained Dr Walavalkar.

