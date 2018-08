During pregnancy changes in your blood pressure could be a scary thing. While mild changes can be rectified with proper diet, care and medication but if the reading are always high it could have consequences. Elevated blood pressure could be detrimental to both maternal and foetal health. When it comes to talking about blood pressure during pregnancy most people use the terms gestational hypertension and preeclampsia interchangeably. However, in reality, they are two different conditions. Here we are trying to define these two conditions that are associated with maternal high blood pressure and what it exactly means.

What is gestational hypertension?

As the name suggests gestational hypertension happens when the women is already pregnant that is during her gestation period. Gestational hypertension is diagnosed when an expectant mother’s blood pressure becomes elevated after 20 weeks of pregnancy. However, a urine test might not show traces of protein in it, which is a sign of organ damage that happens with increase in blood pressure. Gestational hypertension when diagnosed on time can be averted with some diet and lifestyle changes and prescribed medication. Your doctor might first advice you to try and bring the numbers down through diet and exercise. If it doesn’t happen then medications could be prescribed.

What is preeclampsia?

Preeclampsia is an advanced stage of gestational hypertension. Many women who suffer from gestational hypertension end up with preeclampsia. One could say that gestational hypertension is a precursor to preeclampsia. This happens when the blood sugar levels in an expectant mother increases after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The difference between gestational hypertension and preeclampsia is that the later is associated with signs of organ damage and traces of protein can be found in urine. Preeclampsia can affect the mother’s kidneys, liver, blood or brain. Untreated preeclampsia can lead to serious complications for mother and baby, including development of seizures (eclampsia).

Previously, preeclampsia was diagnosed only if a pregnant woman had high blood pressure and protein in her urine. But doctors now suggest that it is possible to have preeclampsia without having protein in the urine.

This is why it becomes necessary to take adequate steps to control blood pressure during pregnancy. Mothers who are at risk of developing gestational hypertension or preeclampsia are usually overweight, live a sedentary lifestyle, indulge in smoking or drinking, have a late pregnancy (is over 40) or have a family history of hypertension. High blood pressure during pregnancy can also affect the fetus in a number of ways – it can lead to decreased blood flow through the placenta compromising on oxygen and nutrient exchange, retarded growth, injury to developing organs, early labour among others.

What you can do?

Keep a track of your blood pressure during pregnancy. If your doctor tells you that your numbers have increased, follow your doctor’s instruction to get back to the normal range.

Try and cut down on salt and processed foods as they are known to increase your levels further.

Eat a healthy balanced diet including a lot of fruits and vegetables that will help to cut down on your salt intake.

Exercise to help your body sweat it out and excrete the extra salt.

Take your medications on time to avert the consequences.

Image source: Shutterstock