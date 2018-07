Pregnancy is a big deal for any woman. For most women, the news of conceiving, by itself a big surprise. That’s why it is important to keep a track on how the pregnancy proceeds. Tran-Vaginal Scans (TVS) are done for diagnosis of very early pregnancy (within the first month), for assessing the cervical length in the case of pre-term labour. This is done at a stage when the foetus is very small and cannot be seen in an abdominal scan.

What is done in a TVS?

Many times, women feel uncomfortable when the probe is inserted in the vagina. This is especially the case for those who have a history of any trauma in that region or who have pain during intercourse (dyspareunia). The TVS scan starts with a proper explanation regarding the procedure first and then we explain the need and importance to the patient.

‘This initial step of counselling is very important because it helps in relieving the anxiety of the female pertaining to the procedure; so that she feels comfortable and relaxes her muscles well enough, so that she co-operates till the entire scan is done,’ said Dr Anagha Karkhanis, Director of Cocoon Fertility.

The woman is told to lie down on her back (dorsal lithotomy position) in a comfortable way. The woman is asked to undress from the waist down and is covered with a sheet. The transducer (probe) used for TVS is slightly larger than a tampon and especially shaped to fit comfortably into the vagina,’ explained Dr Karkhanis.

“TVS gives a better visualisation of the pelvic structure. Moreover, TVS gives a better visualization of images of organs deep in the pelvic cavity,’ said Dr Alka Kumar, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynecologist, S.L. Raheja Hospital.

However, for a woman who undergoes this procedure, there are various misconceptions involved. Hence, we ask 2 experts to bust 5 myths for us:

1) TVS scans are extremely painful.

Fact: A TVS scan may be a little uncomfortable when done for the first time, but when done gently, it is not painful at all.

2) USG if done frequently is harmful.

Fact: ‘Various studies have shown that ultrasound exposure does not cause any harm to internal pelvic organs during a gynaecologist scan or to the baby during a pregnancy scan, explained Dr Karkhanis.

3) Ultrasound exposes you to radiation.

Fact: Ultrasound and X-rays are totally different modalities. ‘X-rays use radiation for viewing whereas ultrasound uses only sound waves and these are safe,’ added Dr Karkhanis.

4) A Trans-Vaginal Ultrasound (TVS) can lead to miscarriage.

Fact: This is not so! Once the baby’s heartbeat has been detected, abdominal ultrasound is also an option. The clarity of a vaginal ultrasound in early pregnancy is much better than of the abdominal USG.

5) It causes bleeding and is harmful for the baby.

Fact: This is false. TVS is done vaginally whilst the baby is safely cushioned inside the womb. According to Dr Kumar, ‘TVS is safe and performed under expert supervision. There is, hence no cause for such worry.’

Image Source: Shutterstock