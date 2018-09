Pregnancy is the most beautiful time of a woman’s life. The feeling that you have a life nurturing inside you is wonderful. But this is also a time when most women feel overwhelmed and stressed. Many fear labour complications and others have a general anxiety as the expected delivery date approaches. However, a little preparedness can go a long way in helping to ease the tension. Get yourself organised before heading to the hospital. So, make sure that you keep all the essentials handy and pack your maternity bag at least a week in advance. If you are wondering how to prepare for your delivery, here are few tips:

1: Keep a delivery kit at home for an emergency. Your doctor can guide you about it.

2: If you have not already bought all the things you need for yourself and the baby in advance, then make a list of these things so that someone can easily get them for you.

3: Prepare and involve your older child in advance to avoid sibling rivalry.

4: Discuss pain management during labour and any other fears with your doctor.

5: Know about all delivery options, but go for a normal delivery as far as possible.

6: Choose carefully between delivering at home or in a baby-friendly hospital.

7: Ideally you should choose your paediatrician before your baby is born.

8: Don’t feel shy to seek help from close relatives at the time of delivery and/or after the baby comes home.

9: Organise your hired help in advance. This includes a maalishwali bai to get her to massage your baby.

10: While keeping options open for new ways to deliver a baby, do remember that some methods may have potential risks for the baby e.g some babies delivered in water were reported to develop serious breathing problems.